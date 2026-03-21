US President Donald Trump has begun to shamelessly lie that the aid Kyiv provides to allies in the Middle East is "political PR" for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump again attacked Zelensky with accusations

MS NOW journalist Stephanie Ruhl spoke about the new scandalous statements of the US president.

She asked the White House chief of staff to comment on the assistance that Ukraine provides to US allies in the Middle East.

Trump began to cynically lie that Ukraine "did nothing," and that everything Volodymyr Zelensky said about aid, he allegedly did for "political and PR purposes."

Against this background, the American leader also complained that the Ukrainian president is supposedly "more difficult to deal with" than Putin.

Trump added that the Russian dictator "is not afraid of Europe."

Moreover, the head of the White House reiterated his indignation that NATO allies are not assisting the US in operations against Iran.

After that, Trump said that Washington did not need their help.