Hundreds of Ukrainian drones attacked Russia — Moscow under attack
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Hundreds of Ukrainian drones attacked Russia — Moscow under attack

“Bavovna” in Russia March 20-21 — latest details
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During the night of March 20-21, loud “bavovna” thundered again in the aggressor country of Russia. Ukraine carried out air strikes on various enemy regions, but the greatest panic was in the Russian capital, Moscow.

Points of attention

  • The attacks continued from March 20 to March 21, with emergency services responding to debris fallout
  • Air battle took place over multiple regions of Russia

“Bavovna” in Russia March 20-21 — latest details

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin began claiming that Russian air defenses shot down 27 Ukrainian drones over the Russian capital.

However, he traditionally does not disclose the number of UAVs that attacked Moscow last night.

Sobyanin announced the first drone flying over the Russian capital at 8:18 p.m. on March 20.

Interestingly, as of the morning (09:30) of March 21, Ukraine is still striking Moscow.

Another drone flying towards Moscow was destroyed by the Defense Ministry's air defense forces. Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall, Sobyanin said.

As reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, last night, from 23:00 Moscow time on March 20 to 07:00 on March 21, Russian air defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 283 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

The air battle took place over the territories of the Bryansk, Smolensk, Kaluga, Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd, Tula, Ryazan, Kursk, Saratov, Samara regions and republics.

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