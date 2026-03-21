Defense forces hit 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Defense forces hit 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces hit 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 20, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of manpower and 2 control points of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The conflict continues to escalate with numerous combat clashes, air strikes, guided bomb attacks, kamikaze drone use, and assaults on settlements by the Russian forces.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports tactical successes in disrupting enemy actions and maintaining defensive positions, despite continuous aggression from the occupiers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 21, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/21/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,286,940 (+1,240) people;

  • tanks — 11,790 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,262 (+8) units;

  • artillery systems — 38,608 (+39) units;

  • helicopters — 350 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 188,985 (+1,781) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 84,518 (+144) units.

The defense forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and conducting active operations in some areas of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 82 air strikes and dropped 263 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,107 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,777 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 83 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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