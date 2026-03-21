Russia loses another helicopter — propagandists are panicking

News is spreading in Russian Telegram channels that the Russian army has lost another helicopter. According to preliminary data, it is a Ka-52 - in fact, the second Alligator destroyed in just one day.
Points of attention
- Russian industry's promises to address the drone threat remain unfulfilled, leaving the army vulnerable to continued losses.
- The lack of electromagnetic compatibility poses a critical issue in retrofitting helicopters with effective electronic warfare systems to counter drone attacks.
Russia continues to lose its aircraft at an abnormal rate
The Russian Telegram channel Fighterbomber was one of the first to announce a new loss to the Russian army.
Against this background, Fighterbomber began to publicly complain that Russian industry has been promising for several years to come up with something to solve this problem, but so far these are just empty words.
He also confirmed that almost all crews are equipped with drone detectors, and many on the Mi-8 carry smoothbore weapons — but this is not enough.
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