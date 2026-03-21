Air defense destroys 148 out of 154 drones during new Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense destroys 148 out of 154 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Reports Successful Repulsion of New Russian Attack
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that during the night of March 20-21, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 154 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The successful repulsion of the Russian drone attack highlights the importance of following safety protocols and remaining vigilant amidst escalating tensions.
  • Despite the significant blow to the enemy's drone capabilities, the attack continues, underscoring the need for continuous monitoring and defense readiness.

Air Defense Reports Successful Repulsion of New Russian Attack

The enemy air attack began around 6:00 PM on March 20.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 90 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 148 enemy UAVs.

5 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 4 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 7 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

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