Air defense destroys 148 out of 154 drones during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that during the night of March 20-21, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 154 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

Air Defense Reports Successful Repulsion of New Russian Attack

The enemy air attack began around 6:00 PM on March 20.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 90 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 148 enemy UAVs. Share

5 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 4 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 7 locations.