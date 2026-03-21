Russia strikes Zaporizhia — two civilians killed, children injured

On the morning of March 21, Russian troops launched a new attack on the Zaporizhia region. According to the latest reports, this attack claimed the lives of two civilians in the region, a man and a woman.
Points of attention
- Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and condemned the targeted terror against peaceful people.
- The tragic incident in Zaporizhia serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and the impact on innocent civilians in the region.
Consequences of Russia's attack on Zaporizhia on March 21
At around 07:35, an air raid alert was declared in the city of Zaporizhzhia. This was announced by the head of the local air defense system, Ivan Fedorov.
He later warned about the threat of drone strikes to the region.
According to Fedorov, a private house was destroyed by an enemy strike.
Against this background, he officially confirmed that two people — a man and a woman — had died.
According to information from doctors, the lives of the injured children are not in danger.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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