Russia strikes Zaporizhia — two civilians killed, children injured

On the morning of March 21, Russian troops launched a new attack on the Zaporizhia region. According to the latest reports, this attack claimed the lives of two civilians in the region, a man and a woman.

Consequences of Russia's attack on Zaporizhia on March 21

At around 07:35, an air raid alert was declared in the city of Zaporizhzhia. This was announced by the head of the local air defense system, Ivan Fedorov.

He later warned about the threat of drone strikes to the region.

According to Fedorov, a private house was destroyed by an enemy strike.

Against this background, he officially confirmed that two people — a man and a woman — had died.

Two children injured: The number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia has increased. A Russian drone destroyed a private house in the regional center. A man and a woman were killed, and two girls — 15 and 11 years old — were injured. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

According to information from doctors, the lives of the injured children are not in danger.