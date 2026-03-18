Ukraine is preparing to regain control over the maximum area of the Black Sea

Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov spoke about one of the main tasks that Ukraine intends to implement over the next two years. This time, the focus will be on the Black Sea and control over the water area.
Points of attention
- Advisor to the Minister of Defense, Serhiy 'Flash' Beskrestnov, promises that Ukraine will have the capability to prevent enemy ships from venturing into open seas.
- Details about successful operations conducted in the Black Sea using Ukrainian naval drones highlight the country's growing influence in the region.
“Flash” revealed Ukraine’s new ambitious plan
According to Serhiy Beskrestnov, one of the tasks that the Ukrainian authorities set for themselves for 2026–2027 is control over the maximum area of the Black Sea.
He drew attention to the fact that the era of unmanned surface and underwater boats, as well as unmanned flying drones of various types, has already begun.
We must also not forget about modern RER and radar technologies.
According to "Flash", it is Ukraine in these areas that can surprise many.
To his post, he added an image of the Ukrainian Sea Baby naval drone, thanks to which the SBU has conducted many successful operations in the Black Sea.
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