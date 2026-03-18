Ukraine is preparing to regain control over the maximum area of the Black Sea

Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov spoke about one of the main tasks that Ukraine intends to implement over the next two years. This time, the focus will be on the Black Sea and control over the water area.

“Flash” revealed Ukraine’s new ambitious plan

According to Serhiy Beskrestnov, one of the tasks that the Ukrainian authorities set for themselves for 2026–2027 is control over the maximum area of the Black Sea.

Five years ago, this would have made people smile: a country without a large navy was claiming something. But times have changed. Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He drew attention to the fact that the era of unmanned surface and underwater boats, as well as unmanned flying drones of various types, has already begun.

We must also not forget about modern RER and radar technologies.

According to "Flash", it is Ukraine in these areas that can surprise many.

And our enemy will be afraid to take a single ship out of the waters of its ports into the open sea. You'll see," promised Mikhail Fedorov's advisor. Share

To his post, he added an image of the Ukrainian Sea Baby naval drone, thanks to which the SBU has conducted many successful operations in the Black Sea.