Ukraine is preparing to regain control over the maximum area of the Black Sea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine is preparing to regain control over the maximum area of the Black Sea

“Flash” revealed Ukraine’s new ambitious plan
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov spoke about one of the main tasks that Ukraine intends to implement over the next two years. This time, the focus will be on the Black Sea and control over the water area.

Points of attention

  • Advisor to the Minister of Defense, Serhiy 'Flash' Beskrestnov, promises that Ukraine will have the capability to prevent enemy ships from venturing into open seas.
  • Details about successful operations conducted in the Black Sea using Ukrainian naval drones highlight the country's growing influence in the region.

“Flash” revealed Ukraine’s new ambitious plan

According to Serhiy Beskrestnov, one of the tasks that the Ukrainian authorities set for themselves for 2026–2027 is control over the maximum area of the Black Sea.

Five years ago, this would have made people smile: a country without a large navy was claiming something. But times have changed.

Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov

Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He drew attention to the fact that the era of unmanned surface and underwater boats, as well as unmanned flying drones of various types, has already begun.

We must also not forget about modern RER and radar technologies.

According to "Flash", it is Ukraine in these areas that can surprise many.

And our enemy will be afraid to take a single ship out of the waters of its ports into the open sea. You'll see," promised Mikhail Fedorov's advisor.

To his post, he added an image of the Ukrainian Sea Baby naval drone, thanks to which the SBU has conducted many successful operations in the Black Sea.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine and Britain create new defense alliance
Office of the President of Ukraine
The Ukraine-Britain Alliance — What It's All About
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The largest US aircraft carrier is urgently leaving the Middle East
The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford survived a massive fire
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are losing everything." Famous Russian propagandist Remeslo spoke out against Putin
Ilya Remeslo is disappointed with Putin's policies

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?