Ukraine and Britain create new defense alliance

On March 17, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a Declaration on Deepening Cooperation in the Field of Security and Defense Industry. Deputy Head of the OPU Ihor Zhovkva explains that this is in fact a “real defense alliance.”
Points of attention
- The cooperation is long-term and focuses on deep technological advancements, investment, and scaling of production to enhance security capabilities.
- The signed declaration opens a new stage of Ukrainian-British cooperation, emphasizing a strong, technological, and durable defense alliance.
The Ukraine-Britain Alliance — What It's All About
According to Zhovkva, the new Declaration signed by Zelensky and Starmer is a logical continuation of the countries' previous agreements.
The main goal remains unchanged — mutual strengthening of Ukraine and Britain.
Moreover, it is indicated that Kyiv and London will jointly study the possibilities of joint production of long-range strike weapons, as well as scaling up relevant programs.
Against this background, British experts will look for the most effective mechanisms to increase production volumes and support such solutions.
Ukraine and Britain have already agreed to build a joint defense-industrial ecosystem. The focus will be on air defense.
Zhovkva draws attention to the fact that this cooperation has a long-term dimension.
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