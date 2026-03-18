Ukraine and Britain create new defense alliance
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine and Britain create new defense alliance

Office of the President of Ukraine
The Ukraine-Britain Alliance — What It's All About
Читати українською

On March 17, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a Declaration on Deepening Cooperation in the Field of Security and Defense Industry. Deputy Head of the OPU Ihor Zhovkva explains that this is in fact a “real defense alliance.”

Points of attention

  • The cooperation is long-term and focuses on deep technological advancements, investment, and scaling of production to enhance security capabilities.
  • The signed declaration opens a new stage of Ukrainian-British cooperation, emphasizing a strong, technological, and durable defense alliance.

The Ukraine-Britain Alliance — What It's All About

According to Zhovkva, the new Declaration signed by Zelensky and Starmer is a logical continuation of the countries' previous agreements.

The main goal remains unchanged — mutual strengthening of Ukraine and Britain.

Ukraine shares its unique combat experience, technologies and solutions that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, primarily in the field of unmanned systems, counter-drones, electronic warfare and modern warfare tactics. The United Kingdom invests, helps scale production, and in turn strengthens the supply of its long-range capabilities.

Igor Zhovkva

Igor Zhovkva

Deputy Head of the OPU

Moreover, it is indicated that Kyiv and London will jointly study the possibilities of joint production of long-range strike weapons, as well as scaling up relevant programs.

Against this background, British experts will look for the most effective mechanisms to increase production volumes and support such solutions.

Ukraine and Britain have already agreed to build a joint defense-industrial ecosystem. The focus will be on air defense.

Zhovkva draws attention to the fact that this cooperation has a long-term dimension.

The signed declaration opens a new stage of Ukrainian-British cooperation: deep, technological, and long-term. In fact, a real defense alliance! — he emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The era of Russian tanks is finally coming to an end
Russian tanks are finally a thing of the past
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Finland offers Trump aid in exchange for support for Ukraine
Stubb is trying to lure Trump to Ukraine's side
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A very bad premonition." Zelensky is upset about the pause in peace talks
Zelenskyy fears that peace talks will fail

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?