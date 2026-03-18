"A very bad premonition." Zelensky is upset about the pause in peace talks

As stated by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, right now he has a "very bad feeling" about the impact of the war in Iran on the progress of peace negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Zelenskyy fears that peace talks will fail

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of state is calling on US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to meet and finally repair their relations.

As is known, the head of the White House recently began to actively criticize the British leader, because he did not receive assistance from the latter during the outbreak of the war in the Middle East.

Zelensky draws attention to the fact that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran has actually resulted in a high-profile diplomatic scandal.

I would really like President Trump to meet with Starmer... so that they can work out a common position. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state also does not hide that he has a "very bad feeling" about the impact of the war in the Middle East on the situation in Ukraine.

First of all, it is said that peace talks are "constantly postponed."