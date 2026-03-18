The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,710 Russian invaders — infographic

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked three drone control points and three areas where the occupiers were concentrated. Moreover, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy over 1,700 Russian soldiers during the same period of time.
Points of attention
- Recent military actions involved airstrikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements and troop positions.
- The infographic provides a visual representation of the ongoing conflict and the efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending their territory.
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 18, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/18/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,282,570 (+1,710) people
tanks — 11,786 (+3) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,229 (+11) units.
artillery systems — 38,506 (+29) units.
MLRS — 1,688 (+0) units.
Air defense means — 1,333 (+0) units.
aircraft — 435 (+0) units.
helicopters — 349 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 184,333 (+1,189) units.
cruise missiles — 4,468 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,974 (+230) units.
special equipment — 4,091 (+0) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 78 air strikes, dropped 257 guided bombs. In addition, it used 7,466 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,722 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 227 from multiple rocket launchers.
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