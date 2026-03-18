Air defense neutralized 128 out of 147 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 17-18, Russian invaders carried out strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, using 147 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and other types of drones.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that over 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 128 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 3 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.