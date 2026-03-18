The largest US aircraft carrier is urgently leaving the Middle East

According to Reuters insiders, the US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, which is involved in a military operation against Iran, is already heading to port on the Greek island of Crete. One of the main reasons for this decision is a large-scale fire on board.

The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford survived a massive fire

What is important to understand is that Gerald R. Ford is not only the most modern aircraft carrier in the United States, but also the largest in the world.

As of today, it is in the Red Sea, but will soon enter the Bay of Souda on the Greek island of Crete.

The ship has been in service for nine months, including operations against Venezuela in the Caribbean before arriving in the Middle East. The length of the deployment raises questions about the morale of the sailors aboard and the carrier's readiness. Share

According to insiders, about 200 American sailors were injured due to smoke, as the fire engulfed the main laundry room on the aircraft carrier.

According to the latest data, efforts to extinguish the fire took more than 30 hours.

In fact, it damaged a whole hundred sleeping places.