The largest US aircraft carrier is urgently leaving the Middle East

According to Reuters insiders, the US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, which is involved in a military operation against Iran, is already heading to port on the Greek island of Crete. One of the main reasons for this decision is a large-scale fire on board.
Points of attention
- Gerald R. Ford damaged sleeping areas and took extensive time, emphasizing the severity of the incident.
- The urgent situation highlights the challenges faced by modern military vessels and the importance of ensuring the safety and morale of the personnel onboard during missions.
The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford survived a massive fire
What is important to understand is that Gerald R. Ford is not only the most modern aircraft carrier in the United States, but also the largest in the world.
As of today, it is in the Red Sea, but will soon enter the Bay of Souda on the Greek island of Crete.
According to insiders, about 200 American sailors were injured due to smoke, as the fire engulfed the main laundry room on the aircraft carrier.
According to the latest data, efforts to extinguish the fire took more than 30 hours.
In fact, it damaged a whole hundred sleeping places.
Moreover, it is stated that one of the sailors had to be evacuated from the ship due to injuries.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- World
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- World
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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