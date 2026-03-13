US and Israel hit over 15,000 targets in Iran in two weeks

Since the start of the joint military operation, which has been going on for 14 days, the US and Israel have struck more than 15,000 targets in Iran.

Hegset reported on the interim results of the US and Israeli operation against Iran

According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the US is destroying the Iranian armed forces, leaving them without air defenses, a navy, and an air force.

We are shooting down and destroying the missiles they still have in stock, but more importantly, we are ensuring that they will not have the ability to produce new ones. Their production lines, their military factories, their defense innovation centers — all of these have been destroyed. Pete Hegset US Secretary of Defense

He said that stopping Iran's nuclear program remains the US's "primary mission" in this military operation, and they have "a whole range of options."

The President has focused on nuclear capabilities. And I will say that we have a range of options, up to and including Iran deciding to give up (nuclear weapons — ed.), which, of course, we would welcome.

He also said that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "wounded and probably crippled."

"His father is dead, he is scared, wounded, in hiding and has no legitimacy. For them, it is real chaos. Who is in charge there? Iran may not even know," the minister noted, answering the question of why the new supreme leader published a written statement on Thursday. Share

Asked whether Iran is mining the Strait of Hormuz, Hegset said: