Russian pro-government propagandist Ilya Remeslo unexpectedly publicly criticized dictator Vladimir Putin for his political decisions, including the long-term war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The propagandist emphasized the significant damage to the Russian economy due to sanctions, destroyed infrastructure, and loss of trading partners, criticizing the misuse of resources for personal interests.
- Remeslo's criticisms reflect growing dissent within Russia and raise questions about the true motives behind Putin's actions.
Ilya Remeslo is disappointed with Putin's policies
The propagandist immediately named several different reasons why he no longer wants to support the Russian dictator.
As it turned out, the main one was the war against Ukraine.
According to Remesl, it was started as a “police operation,” but it has already claimed 1–2 million lives.
In his opinion, the war is being waged solely for the sake of Putin's complexes.
In addition, Remeslo called on not to ignore the enormous damage to the Russian economy.
According to him, we are talking about sanctions, destroyed infrastructure, and the loss of trading partners.
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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