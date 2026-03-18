"We are losing everything." Famous Russian propagandist Remeslo spoke out against Putin
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Politics
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"We are losing everything." Famous Russian propagandist Remeslo spoke out against Putin

Ilya Remeslo is disappointed with Putin's policies
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian pro-government propagandist Ilya Remeslo unexpectedly publicly criticized dictator Vladimir Putin for his political decisions, including the long-term war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The propagandist emphasized the significant damage to the Russian economy due to sanctions, destroyed infrastructure, and loss of trading partners, criticizing the misuse of resources for personal interests.
  • Remeslo's criticisms reflect growing dissent within Russia and raise questions about the true motives behind Putin's actions.

Ilya Remeslo is disappointed with Putin's policies

The propagandist immediately named several different reasons why he no longer wants to support the Russian dictator.

As it turned out, the main one was the war against Ukraine.

According to Remesl, it was started as a “police operation,” but it has already claimed 1–2 million lives.

In 2014, I supported the annexation of Crimea precisely because it was bloodless. At that time, it seemed to all of us that Putin was the unifier of Russian lands. And this is what we have come to — meat assaults, luring contract workers by deception, and much more, as any participant in the SVO will confirm to you. An absolutely deadlocked war, huge losses, it could last another 5–10 years — are you ready for this? — the blogger asked the Russians.

In his opinion, the war is being waged solely for the sake of Putin's complexes.

We, ordinary citizens, gain nothing from it, but only lose everything.

In addition, Remeslo called on not to ignore the enormous damage to the Russian economy.

According to him, we are talking about sanctions, destroyed infrastructure, and the loss of trading partners.

Even according to official statistics, these are trillions of dollars, for which we could build cities, schools, children's hospitals, and completely update housing and utilities. But what is being built are mostly palaces for the president and his friends,” Remeslo complains.

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