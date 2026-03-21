Perhaps World War III has already begun — Vucic
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Politics
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Perhaps World War III has already begun — Vucic

Vucic voiced a dismal forecast for the world
Читати українською
Source:  Berliner Zeitung

Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić believes that preventing World War III will be difficult. In fact, he suggested that it could have already begun, although this has not been officially announced.

Points of attention

  • Vučić draws parallels between World Wars I and II, noting how regional conflicts can escalate into larger military confrontations with significant political alliances.
  • The Serbian leader points out the implications of the reorganization phase in the Persian Gulf region for countries in the Middle East, emphasizing the interconnectedness of global conflicts and policies.

Vucic voiced a dismal forecast for the world

He drew attention to the fact that the struggle for oil, gas, minerals, rare metals, and other resources has long been observed on the international arena.

If you look at World Wars I and II, you can see that both initially began as regional conflicts. Only later did larger military and political alliances form, which eventually clashed directly.

Aleksandar Vuchich

Aleksandar Vuchich

President of Serbia

He believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is incapable of winning a war against Ukraine.

Despite this, he also tends to think that the Kremlin will do everything possible not to lose.

Vucic decided to warn Ukraine that it is impossible to defeat a country with nuclear weapons on the battlefield.

According to the Serbian leader, events in the Persian Gulf will have long-term consequences for the entire Middle East.

The region is currently in a phase of reorganization. Many Gulf countries are watching very closely how the Maghreb countries — that is, North Africa — and other states have positioned themselves in these conflicts. Their own future policies will also depend on this, Vučić stressed.

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