Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić believes that preventing World War III will be difficult. In fact, he suggested that it could have already begun, although this has not been officially announced.

Vucic voiced a dismal forecast for the world

He drew attention to the fact that the struggle for oil, gas, minerals, rare metals, and other resources has long been observed on the international arena.

If you look at World Wars I and II, you can see that both initially began as regional conflicts. Only later did larger military and political alliances form, which eventually clashed directly. Aleksandar Vuchich President of Serbia

He believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is incapable of winning a war against Ukraine.

Despite this, he also tends to think that the Kremlin will do everything possible not to lose.

Vucic decided to warn Ukraine that it is impossible to defeat a country with nuclear weapons on the battlefield.

According to the Serbian leader, events in the Persian Gulf will have long-term consequences for the entire Middle East.