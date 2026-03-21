Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić believes that preventing World War III will be difficult. In fact, he suggested that it could have already begun, although this has not been officially announced.
Points of attention
- Vučić draws parallels between World Wars I and II, noting how regional conflicts can escalate into larger military confrontations with significant political alliances.
- The Serbian leader points out the implications of the reorganization phase in the Persian Gulf region for countries in the Middle East, emphasizing the interconnectedness of global conflicts and policies.
Vucic voiced a dismal forecast for the world
He drew attention to the fact that the struggle for oil, gas, minerals, rare metals, and other resources has long been observed on the international arena.
He believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is incapable of winning a war against Ukraine.
Despite this, he also tends to think that the Kremlin will do everything possible not to lose.
Vucic decided to warn Ukraine that it is impossible to defeat a country with nuclear weapons on the battlefield.
According to the Serbian leader, events in the Persian Gulf will have long-term consequences for the entire Middle East.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-