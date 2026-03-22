The commander of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, officially confirmed that during March 1-22, his soldiers had already eliminated 26 elements of Russian air defense in operational depth.
Points of attention
- The involvement of unmanned systems and specialized personnel in these operations highlights the technological advancements and strategic planning of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.
- The video footage showcases the destruction of the Buk-M3 and Buk-M2 missile defense systems, as well as the Triumph radar from the S-400 complex, emphasizing the precision and success of these missions.
Magyar reports on new successes of SBS
According to the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, on March 22, the highly mobile multifunctional medium-range air defense system (anti-aircraft missile system) "Buk-M3" was successfully eliminated in the Bryansk region.
What is important to understand is that this was done together with the calculation and the Buk-M2 launcher.
Pilots of the 413th Op "Raid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces were involved in this operation.
Moreover, it is indicated that soldiers of the 1st Unmanned Systems Forces in the Donetsk Oblast’s TOT hunted down the Triumph radar from the S-400 complex.
The video shows the Buk-M3 air defense system, the Buk-M2 missile defense system, and the Triumph radar from the S-400:
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