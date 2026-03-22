The commander of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, officially confirmed that during March 1-22, his soldiers had already eliminated 26 elements of Russian air defense in operational depth.

Magyar reports on new successes of SBS

According to the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, on March 22, the highly mobile multifunctional medium-range air defense system (anti-aircraft missile system) "Buk-M3" was successfully eliminated in the Bryansk region.

What is important to understand is that this was done together with the calculation and the Buk-M2 launcher.

Pilots of the 413th Op "Raid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces were involved in this operation.

Moreover, it is indicated that soldiers of the 1st Unmanned Systems Forces in the Donetsk Oblast’s TOT hunted down the Triumph radar from the S-400 complex.

As of the morning of March 22, the SBS Birds had destroyed/hit 7,073 enemy personnel and 25,612 unique enemy targets, — emphasizes Robert “Magyar” Brovdy. Share

The video shows the Buk-M3 air defense system, the Buk-M2 missile defense system, and the Triumph radar from the S-400: