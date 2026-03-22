New peace talks between Ukraine and the US — what are the results?
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Politics
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New peace talks between Ukraine and the US — what are the results?

Rustem Umerov
Peace talks are gaining momentum
Читати українською

On the night of March 21, the teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump announced the results of a new round of peace talks to end Russia's war of aggression.

Points of attention

  • The peace talks are gaining momentum, showing potential progress in moving closer to practical results.
  • Stay informed about the latest developments and next steps in the negotiation track between Ukraine and the US.

Peace talks are gaining momentum

One of the first to make a statement on this issue was US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

According to the latter, the meeting with the Ukrainian team was "constructive."

The focus was on "resolving outstanding issues to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement."

Witkoff also emphasized that Trump's team this time was represented by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, White House senior advisor Josh Gruenbaum, and senior policy advisor to the US presidential administration Chris Curren.

The Ukrainian delegation included Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov and his deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, and leader of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia.

We continued to discuss key issues and next steps in the negotiation track. Particular attention was paid to agreeing on approaches for further progress towards practical results... We will continue our work tomorrow

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

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