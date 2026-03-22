The AFU destroyed 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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The AFU destroyed 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 22, 2026
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces successfully attacked six areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, as well as one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The Russian invaders carried out numerous air strikes, used kamikaze drones, and targeted settlements and troops, demonstrating the intensity of the conflict.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the resilience and strategic capabilities of Ukraine's Defense Forces in defending against Russian aggression.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 22, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/22/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,287,880 (+940) people;

  • tanks — 11,793 (+3) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,263 (+1) units;

  • artillery systems — 38,638 (+30) units;

  • MLRS — 1,694 (+3) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,336 (+3) units;

  • helicopters — 350 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 190,870 (+1,885) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 84,639 (+121) units;

  • special equipment — 4,098 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 79 air strikes, dropping 265 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,379 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,587 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 73 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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