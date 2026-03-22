Two people died as a result of Russian strikes in Donetsk and Kherson regions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Two people died as a result of Russian strikes in Donetsk and Kherson regions

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine - what is known
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has continued to attack various regions of Ukraine. Two civilians have been reported killed in Donetsk and Kherson regions. More than 10 civilians have also been injured.

Points of attention

  • The incidents highlight the severe impact of the conflict, with casualties ranging from a 69-year-old man to individuals in their late 30s and 70s.
  • The international community continues to monitor and condemn Russia's aggressive actions, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of civilian lives.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine — what is known

The head of the Donetsk OAV, Vadym Filashkin, officially confirmed that on March 21, the enemy killed one resident of the region — on the Maidan.

According to him, another 6 civilians were injured over the past 24 hours.

In the Kherson region, the Russian army struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements.

Yes, Russian attacks damaged 3 high-rise buildings and 4 private homes.

As a result of enemy air attacks, one person was killed and 3 others were injured.

The authorities of the Sumy region report five injured people.

Thus, it is indicated that a 69-year-old man was injured in the Sumy community due to a strike by a Russian drone.

In the Mykolaiv rural community, men aged 37 and 56 were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike, and in the Mykolaiv settlement community, women aged 69 and 77 were injured as a result of a UAV attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin decided to reduce the scale of missile production
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about Putin's new plans?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian Legion has been replenished with new volunteers from Poland and Norway
Ukrainian Legion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 139 drones — 127 were neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense repels new Russian attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?