Two people died as a result of Russian strikes in Donetsk and Kherson regions

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has continued to attack various regions of Ukraine. Two civilians have been reported killed in Donetsk and Kherson regions. More than 10 civilians have also been injured.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine — what is known

The head of the Donetsk OAV, Vadym Filashkin, officially confirmed that on March 21, the enemy killed one resident of the region — on the Maidan.

According to him, another 6 civilians were injured over the past 24 hours.

In the Kherson region, the Russian army struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements.

Yes, Russian attacks damaged 3 high-rise buildings and 4 private homes.

As a result of enemy air attacks, one person was killed and 3 others were injured.

The authorities of the Sumy region report five injured people.

Thus, it is indicated that a 69-year-old man was injured in the Sumy community due to a strike by a Russian drone.