The Ukrainian Legion has been replenished with new volunteers from Poland and Norway

The eighth group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers from among Ukrainian citizens living abroad signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on March 20 in Lublin.

The eighth group of volunteers joined the Ukrainian Legion

This was reported by Petro Horkusha, a representative of the recruiting center at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin.

The signing of contracts by this group of volunteers is taking place in two stages: the first group signed contracts today, and the second will do so on Tuesday, March 24. Share

He explained this by the fact that some of the volunteers were unable to arrive in Lublin on Friday because they were finishing up their personal and work matters.

According to him, in total, several dozen people in this group will sign contacts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A representative of the recruiting center informed that the Ukrainians who signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lublin on Friday came from various regions of Poland, and one person from Norway. The second batch should include Ukrainians living in Poland and Germany.

The age of the volunteers in the group that signed contracts on Friday will range from 18 to 45. Several of them have decided to become artillerymen, while the rest have decided to become riflemen, as required by basic combined arms training. Share

He added that some of the volunteers expressed a desire to pursue a military career, including taking courses and receiving the primary military rank of junior lieutenant.

A representative of the recruiting center reported that after passing the military medical commission and the relevant psychological tests and examinations, the volunteers will leave for one of the training grounds in Poland next Tuesday to undergo basic military training.

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion can sign a contract for one year (in the case of young people under 25), three years, or until the end of a special period. After signing contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fighters are sent to one of the training grounds near Lublin for training. The training is conducted by instructors from NATO countries.

According to the agreement, the Ukrainian side provides the legion volunteers with military uniforms and medicines, and the Polish side provides infrastructure, equipment, and weapons for the training period.

The first group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine the year before last in November, the second in January 2025, the third in late February, the fourth in early June, the fifth in early August, the sixth in October last year, and the seventh in January of this year.