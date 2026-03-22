Russia attacked Ukraine with 139 drones — 127 were neutralized

At around 6:00 PM on March 21, a new air attack by the Russian occupiers on Ukraine began, which lasted throughout the night and has not stopped to this day. The enemy used 139 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones for the strikes.

Air defense repels new Russian attack

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, about 80 of them - "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 127 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

8 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.