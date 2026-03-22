Battle for Kyiv. What is important to know about March 22, 2022

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reminds, exactly 4 years ago, on March 22, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched active counter-offensive actions. In fact, they began to officially liberate the occupied territories, creating the prerequisites for a large-scale and shameful retreat of the Russian army.

On March 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to gain their first victories

Despite the fact that the first reports of the flag raising in Makarov began to arrive the day before, it was on March 22 that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced that the village was under full control of Ukraine.

In fact, it was about the final blocking of the logistics of the Russian army on the Zhytomyr highway.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Defense Forces began to surround the enemy group in the Irpin-Bucha-Gostomel area.

It's no secret that at that moment the battles for Irpin entered the phase of clearing individual neighborhoods.

The Russian invaders did everything possible to hold on to the outskirts, but the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade and volunteers prevented the enemy from doing so.

A soldier with the call sign "Fazan" from the 72nd Separate Rifle Brigade recalls those fateful events:

On March 22, for the first time in a long time, we didn't just fight back, but actually chased them away. I remember when we entered one of the captured strongholds near Irpin. They were throwing everything: brand new dry goods, radios, even personal belongings. It felt like they were no longer just afraid of us — now they were terrified of us, — says the hero. Share

What is important to understand is that it was on March 22 that the rapid collapse of the Russian front in the Kyiv region began.