"We are almost in the same positions." Zelensky described the situation on the front
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Ukraine
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"We are almost in the same positions." Zelensky described the situation on the front

Ukrainian soldiers successfully hold the defense
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that as of today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are in almost the same position as in 2025.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine prioritizes human lives and territorial integrity in the ongoing conflict.
  • Russian attempts to create chaos through missile strikes on civilian infrastructure reflect their inability to secure a decisive victory.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully hold the defense

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the current situation on the battlefield in London to Ukrainian-born blogger Max Klymenko.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the Russian army is unable to implement any of its key plans.

First of all, it is about the fact that Putin failed to capture either Kyiv or the Donetsk region.

Every month, the Russian invaders lose 30-35 thousand personnel, but they are not actually advancing.

According to Zelensky, the greatest value for Ukraine is people, followed by the issue of territories.

Against this background, Max Klymenko asked the president how the disposition of forces on the front line had changed over the past two years.

We are almost in the same positions, only the losses are increasing. The Russians cannot break through our defense line, but they try every day. Thus, they cannot win on the battlefield, so they try to create chaos with missile strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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