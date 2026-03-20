Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that as of today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are in almost the same position as in 2025.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully hold the defense

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the current situation on the battlefield in London to Ukrainian-born blogger Max Klymenko.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the Russian army is unable to implement any of its key plans.

First of all, it is about the fact that Putin failed to capture either Kyiv or the Donetsk region.

Every month, the Russian invaders lose 30-35 thousand personnel, but they are not actually advancing.

According to Zelensky, the greatest value for Ukraine is people, followed by the issue of territories.

Against this background, Max Klymenko asked the president how the disposition of forces on the front line had changed over the past two years.