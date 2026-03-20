The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, officially confirmed that Moscow will not participate in a new round of peace talks between Ukraine and the United States, which will take place on March 21 in the United States.
Points of attention
- Russian propagandists seek clarity on Putin's team's participation in talks, with Peskov emphasizing bilateral contacts between Ukrainians and Americans as the current focus.
- Understanding the ongoing dynamics of peace talks reveals complexities and challenges in achieving significant progress in resolving the Ukraine crisis.
The Kremlin found an excuse to abandon negotiations
Russian propagandists asked a Kremlin spokesman whether Putin's team planned to join the planned talks between the United States and Ukraine.
According to Peskov, this time it is about bilateral contacts between Ukrainians and Americans, so Russia will not be there.
Against this background, he began to assure that Moscow was counting on the restoration of the trilateral format in the near future.
According to him, there is still no clarity on the potential venue for the trilateral negotiations.
Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that dictator Vladimir Putin's team is deliberately slowing down the peace process because it is constantly lacking suitable venues for negotiations.
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