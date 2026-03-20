The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, officially confirmed that Moscow will not participate in a new round of peace talks between Ukraine and the United States, which will take place on March 21 in the United States.

The Kremlin found an excuse to abandon negotiations

Russian propagandists asked a Kremlin spokesman whether Putin's team planned to join the planned talks between the United States and Ukraine.

According to Peskov, this time it is about bilateral contacts between Ukrainians and Americans, so Russia will not be there.

Against this background, he began to assure that Moscow was counting on the restoration of the trilateral format in the near future.

This pause (in the negotiations on Ukraine. — Ed.) is temporary. We hope that it is temporary. I mean the continuation of the trilateral format. We hope that in the near future we will be able to continue these negotiations. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

According to him, there is still no clarity on the potential venue for the trilateral negotiations.