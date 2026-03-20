Watch: Ukrainian fighters shot down a Russian Ka-52 with a drone
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Ukraine
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Watch: Ukrainian fighters shot down a Russian Ka-52 with a drone

Russia lost another Ka-52
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On March 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter using only one FPV drone.

Points of attention

  • The drawbacks of the Ka-52, including vibration issues and reliance on outdated weapons systems, pose challenges for its operational effectiveness and survivability in combat situations.
  • The use of FPV drones in targeting and neutralizing high-value enemy assets like the Ka-52 demonstrates the evolving nature of warfare and the increasing role of unmanned aerial systems in modern conflicts.

Russia lost another Ka-52

What is important to understand is that the Ka-52 (NATO reporting name Hokum B, also known as the Alligator) is a Russian combat helicopter, a command vehicle for army aviation.

Its main tasks are to conduct reconnaissance, target designation, and coordinate the actions of a group of combat helicopters.

Moreover, this helicopter is capable of hitting armored and unarmored vehicles, manpower, and air targets on the battlefield.

In fact, the Russian Ka-52 is a continuation of the development of the Ka-50 "Black Shark" model.

It was precisely such a solid target that the fighters of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade were “hunting” for.

She only needed one FPV drone to successfully defeat an enemy helicopter.

According to the latest data, a Russian Ka-52 is burning down near Pokrovskoye, in the Donetsk region, right now.

The Russian military command has not yet commented on its new loss on the battlefield.

It is worth noting that this helicopter has a number of serious drawbacks.

When hovering, there is a noticeable vibration of the wings on which the weapons are suspended. The lack of modern high-precision weapons forces pilots to launch NURSs from a nose-up position (the so-called "dance of fear"), when, in order to increase the range, the missiles are launched with the nose up.

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