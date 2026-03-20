According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, he received requests from the American side regarding expert support for their military from Ukraine in the Middle East.

The US cannot cope without Ukraine's support

As the Ukrainian leader reported, he listened to a new report by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov on the results of meetings and negotiations in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified that our specialists are already working with five states to counter "shaheeds" — this is not only about expert assessments, but also the full development of protection systems.

There are additional requests from other states. There are also requests from the American side for expert support for their military in two areas in the region. We are also processing requests from European partners whose forces are based in this region. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State once again reiterated that our state is most interested in the fastest and most reliable stabilization of the situation in the Middle East.

According to him, these are truly global challenges in terms of the state of the oil and gas markets, and therefore the price situation, in particular in Europe and Ukraine.