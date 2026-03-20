US again asks Zelensky for help in the Middle East
Category
Politics
Publication date

US again asks Zelensky for help in the Middle East

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The US cannot cope without Ukraine's support
Читати українською

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, he received requests from the American side regarding expert support for their military from Ukraine in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • The requests for expert support from Ukraine by both the US and European partners underscore the recognition of Ukraine's capabilities and expertise in addressing security challenges in the Middle East region.
  • Ukraine's principled stance against terrorist activities and its cooperation with international partners demonstrate its dedication to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

The US cannot cope without Ukraine's support

As the Ukrainian leader reported, he listened to a new report by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov on the results of meetings and negotiations in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified that our specialists are already working with five states to counter "shaheeds" — this is not only about expert assessments, but also the full development of protection systems.

There are additional requests from other states. There are also requests from the American side for expert support for their military in two areas in the region. We are also processing requests from European partners whose forces are based in this region.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State once again reiterated that our state is most interested in the fastest and most reliable stabilization of the situation in the Middle East.

According to him, these are truly global challenges in terms of the state of the oil and gas markets, and therefore the price situation, in particular in Europe and Ukraine.

Our principled position is also the inadmissibility of any success of the terrorist activity of the Iranian regime, which is a long-time ally of Russia. Nowhere in the world should terrorists be allowed to determine what will happen to people and countries," Zelensky added.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Trump is setting him up." The head of the Pentagon may become the new victim of the war against Iran
Hegset will become a scapegoat for Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
WHO prepares for nuclear disaster due to escalation in Iran
The nuclear scenario is indeed quite real
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump considers lifting sanctions on Iranian oil
Trump is ready for unexpected decisions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?