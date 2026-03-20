According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, he received requests from the American side regarding expert support for their military from Ukraine in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- The requests for expert support from Ukraine by both the US and European partners underscore the recognition of Ukraine's capabilities and expertise in addressing security challenges in the Middle East region.
- Ukraine's principled stance against terrorist activities and its cooperation with international partners demonstrate its dedication to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.
The US cannot cope without Ukraine's support
As the Ukrainian leader reported, he listened to a new report by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov on the results of meetings and negotiations in the Middle East and the Gulf region.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified that our specialists are already working with five states to counter "shaheeds" — this is not only about expert assessments, but also the full development of protection systems.
The Head of State once again reiterated that our state is most interested in the fastest and most reliable stabilization of the situation in the Middle East.
According to him, these are truly global challenges in terms of the state of the oil and gas markets, and therefore the price situation, in particular in Europe and Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-