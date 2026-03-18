WHO prepares for nuclear disaster due to escalation in Iran

The rapid deterioration of the situation in the Middle East could have fatal consequences for the entire world. That is why the leadership of the World Health Organization (WHO) is already actively preparing for the worst-case scenario, namely a nuclear catastrophe.

The nuclear scenario is indeed quite real

Hanan Balkhi, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, made a comment to journalists.

According to her, the scenario of events involving the use of nuclear weapons or an attack on a nuclear facility is already being carefully studied and analyzed.

She also makes no secret of the fact that the worst-case scenario is a nuclear incident.

"This is what worries us the most. No matter how prepared we are, nothing can prevent the damage that will befall the region — and the world, if it eventually happens — and the consequences will be felt for decades," Balkhi warned. Share

Against this background, she confirmed that the WHO team has already prepared for a nuclear incident in its "broader sense", but still hopes that it will not come to that.