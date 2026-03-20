Watch: National Guardsmen destroyed a company of Russian occupiers in a matter of hours

The Third Operational Brigade of the National Guard "Spartan" and the "Charter" Corps successfully thwarted the assault of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction, eliminating 120 invaders in just two days.

The National Guardsmen prevented the Russian army from breaking forward

It took Ukrainian soldiers only 48 hours to defeat a company of Russian invaders.

As noted in the NGU, the Russian occupation command has thrown significant forces into the assault on the Pokrovsky direction.

The enemy cherished the hope that he would be able to successfully take advantage of the rainy weather.

Thus, the Russian infantrymen did not give up trying to advance in cars, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Despite this, the Spartan fighters, together with adjacent units, were able to thwart the enemy's offensive.

In just two days, the losses of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction increased significantly:

120 Russian attack aircraft were eliminated;

6 were injured;

Moreover, the enemy did not protect a lot of its equipment from Ukrainian attacks:

7 ATVs;

4 motorcycles;

3 cars.

In total, over the past 24 hours, our defenders in the Pokrovsk direction stopped 30 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Novy Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka.