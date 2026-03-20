Russia attacked Ukraine with 156 strike UAVs
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked Ukraine with 156 strike UAVs

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that during the night of March 19-20, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 156 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces claim to have destroyed 133 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The air defense forces utilized aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and other units to repel the attack.
  • Stay vigilant, follow safety rules, and support Ukrainian defense workers in their mission to hold the sky against invading forces.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack

A new enemy air attack began around 6:00 p.m. on March 19.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 90 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 133 enemy UAVs.

19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defense workers.

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