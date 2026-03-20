Pentagon urgently deploys thousands of troops and ships to the Middle East

According to NBC News, the US Department of Defense has decided to significantly accelerate the deployment of several thousand more Marines and sailors to the Middle East.
Points of attention
- Several thousand military sailors are expected to accompany the Marines, indicating a significant military reinforcement in the Middle East.
- The decision to send troops comes in response to increased Iranian attacks on the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing discussions within the White House about potential scenarios for introducing American ground troops into Iran.
The situation in the Middle East continues to escalate
According to anonymous sources, within the next few days the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is expected to depart from San Diego directly to the conflict zone.
Insiders point out that this is much earlier than planned by the Pentagon.
What is important to understand is that the US MEU has at least 2,200 Marines.
Journalists managed to learn that the 11th MEU will set off aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer and will likely be accompanied by at least one, if not two, additional ships.
In fact, it is said that several thousand military sailors will go to the Middle East along with the infantrymen.
Media insiders also claim that the White House is already actively discussing scenarios for the introduction of American ground troops into Iran.
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