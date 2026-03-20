Trump helped Putin earn over 7 billion euros for the war against Ukraine

The war in the Middle East, which US President Donald Trump launched on February 28, together with Israel, against the Iranian regime, helped dictator Vladimir Putin earn a huge sum of money in just two weeks.

Putin continues to make money for the war against Ukraine

The Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) conducted a detailed calculation of the aggressor country Russia's revenues from the sale of its own energy resources.

Experts concluded that between March 1 and 15, the Putin regime earned about 513 million euros per day from sales of oil, gas, and coal.

It is worth noting that this is 8.7% higher than the figures for February 2026.

According to CREA representatives, they identify two main factors that allowed the Kremlin to become so rich in just two weeks:

a sharp jump in oil prices amid Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz;

Donald Trump's temporary lifting of US sanctions on Russian oil due to the war in the Middle East.

As previously mentioned, on March 13, the United States lifted sanctions on Russian oil loaded onto tankers to increase supply on the global market and avoid fuel shortages.