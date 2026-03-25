On the night of March 25, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on the Leningrad Region of Russia. According to eyewitnesses, a large-scale fire broke out in the port of Ust-Luga.

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The fact of the attack was immediately confirmed by the Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko.

The latter began to claim that Russian air defense was allegedly able to neutralize 33 Ukrainian drones over the region.

The Kremlin protege in the region also added that rescuers are trying to contain the fire in the port of Ust-Luga.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Fighting is ongoing, said Drozdenko. Share

In addition, it is reported that Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg has suspended operations amid an attack by Ukrainian drones.

What is important to understand is that the port of Ust-Luga is one of the largest ports of the aggressor country on the Baltic Sea and a key hub for the export of Russian petroleum products.

It is located about 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

This facility plays a crucial role in financing the Russian military machine, as it provides significant foreign exchange revenues to the budget of the aggressor country.

It is also reported that almost half a million residents of the Belgorod region were left without electricity after a night attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.