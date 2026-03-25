Unknown drones flew into Latvia and Estonia — under attack from TPPs

On the morning of March 25, the authorities of Latvia and Estonia officially confirmed that two drones had flown into their countries from Russia: one of them self-destructed without consequences, and the other crashed into a pipe of an Estonian thermal power plant.

Russian drone attacks on Latvia and Estonia — what is known

The Latvian Ministry of Defense says that an unmanned aerial vehicle that entered their country's airspace from Russia crashed in the Kraslava area in the southeast of the country.

The defense ministry added that early warning systems recorded a sound similar to an explosion.

Representatives of the National Armed Forces, State Police, and State Border Guard units are already working at the site of the drone crash — they have discovered the wreckage of the drone there.

"No further threat to the safety of the civilian population and Latvian airspace has been identified. No civilians were injured, and no damage was done to civilian infrastructure," the Latvian Ministry of Defense stressed. Share

Estonian authorities have officially confirmed that a drone flew in from Russia and crashed into a pipe at the Auvers power plant.

According to the latest data, no one was injured. Minesweepers and police are working at the scene, and the country's Prosecutor General's Office is conducting an investigation.