Unknown drones flew into Latvia and Estonia — under attack from TPPs

On the morning of March 25, the authorities of Latvia and Estonia officially confirmed that two drones had flown into their countries from Russia: one of them self-destructed without consequences, and the other crashed into a pipe of an Estonian thermal power plant.
Points of attention
- Latvian and Estonian defense forces are actively involved in the investigations to determine the circumstances of the attacks.
- Both countries do not consider the drone attacks as deliberate acts of aggression by Russia at this point.
Russian drone attacks on Latvia and Estonia — what is known
The Latvian Ministry of Defense says that an unmanned aerial vehicle that entered their country's airspace from Russia crashed in the Kraslava area in the southeast of the country.
The defense ministry added that early warning systems recorded a sound similar to an explosion.
Representatives of the National Armed Forces, State Police, and State Border Guard units are already working at the site of the drone crash — they have discovered the wreckage of the drone there.
Estonian authorities have officially confirmed that a drone flew in from Russia and crashed into a pipe at the Auvers power plant.
According to the latest data, no one was injured. Minesweepers and police are working at the scene, and the country's Prosecutor General's Office is conducting an investigation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-