Air defense eliminated 260 out of 286 targets during the Russian air attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, last night the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 286 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were eliminated.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders urge citizens to follow safety rules and stand united for victory in protecting the country's airspace.
- The detailed account of the air attack and defense operations emphasizes the critical role of air defense systems in safeguarding national security.
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — first details
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
According to the latest data, about 200 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
11 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 6 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with about 20 enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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