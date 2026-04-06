Macron calls on Western leaders to unite against the US

French leader Emmanuel Macron has dramatically changed his stance on US President Donald Trump and the US in general. The head of state has effectively called on countries to join forces and confront the US and China.

Macron is rallying world leaders around him

As journalists learned, during recent talks, the French president discussed security issues in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as strengthening relations with South Korea and Japan.

What is important to understand is that these are the countries that are suffering from rising energy prices amid the war in Iran.

Our goal is not to be vassals of two hegemonic powers. We do not want to be dependent on the dominance of, say, China, or we do not want to be too vulnerable to the unpredictability of the United States. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to him, the European Union already has a joint action program with Japan and South Korea.

They reached agreement in the areas of international law, democracy, climate change, and global health.

Australia, Brazil, Canada, and India have already expressed their willingness to support Macron's plan.