"This is not a show." Macron puts Trump in his place after criticizing NATO

French leader Emmanuel Macron has reacted harshly to criticism of NATO members by US President Donald Trump, who has complained that the alliance has not helped him in the war in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- Macron highlighted the importance of being serious when discussing matters of war and peace, criticizing Trump's volatile statements and emphasizing consistency.
- Trump's mocking comments about Macron sparked controversy and drew backlash from French politicians, underscoring the tension between the two leaders.
Macron publicly rebuffed Trump
The head of the republic made it clear that the war between the US and Israel against the Iranian regime is not a French operation.
He also drew attention to the fact that in such matters one must "be serious."
As mentioned earlier, the day before, American leader Donald Trump told the media about his telephone conversations with the French president.
The head of the White House mocked Macron, implying that his wife beats him and he is "still recovering from a blow to the jaw."
Donald Trump's ironic statements about Emmanuel Macron provoked a flurry of criticism from French politicians.
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