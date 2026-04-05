Pentagon announces resignation of US Army Chief of Staff
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World
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Pentagon announces resignation of US Army Chief of Staff

US Department of Defense
Major changes have begun in Trump's team
Читати українською

The US Department of Defense has officially confirmed rumors about the resignation of Randy George from the post of Chief of Staff of the US Army.

Points of attention

  • Anonymous sources reveal that Trump is evaluating high-level personnel changes to address individuals who have 'not met expectations.'
  • The Department of Defense expresses gratitude to General George for his years of service, signaling a transition in leadership within the US Army.

Major changes have begun in Trump's team

US Assistant Secretary of Defense Sean Parnell made an official comment on this matter:

General Randy George is stepping down as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army, effective immediately. The Department of War expresses its gratitude to General George for his decades of service to our country. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

According to Politico, in private conversations, Donald Trump complains about the poor work of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Moreover, the American leader is already evaluating scenarios for making additional changes to the composition of his administration.

One insider said that Trump is very angry and is therefore going to make a reshuffle.

Final decisions regarding Chavez-DeRemer and Lutnik have not yet been made — and Trump has previously considered releasing people, but then backed down.

Anonymous sources say the potential high-level personnel changes involve cabinet members who, in Trump's opinion, "have not met expectations or have attracted too much negative attention."

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