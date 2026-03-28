Trump prepares punishment for NATO members

As insiders of The Telegraph have learned, US President Donald Trump wants to take revenge on those NATO members who did not support him in the war in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- The President's actions are believed to be a response to allies who did not support him in the conflict in the Middle East, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz.
- There is speculation about the withdrawal of American troops from Germany as part of Trump's strategy to increase pressure on NATO members.
Trump plans to increase pressure on NATO
As media insiders have learned, the head of the White House is currently considering a scenario in which he would deprive NATO members of a number of rights.
This will happen if US allies fail to meet the defense spending target of 5% of GDP.
Although the American leader has not yet made a final decision, he is seriously considering excluding some NATO members from the decision-making process regarding the Alliance's expansion, joint missions, and the activation of Article 5 on mutual defense.
In fact, in this way, Donald Trump wants to take revenge on the allies who did not help him unblock the Strait of Hormuz as part of the war in the Middle East.
Moreover, the head of the White House is evaluating the scenario of withdrawing American troops from Germany.
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