"We will back down." Rubio and Callas clash over Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas could not find common ground when discussing the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Kallas effectively accused the US of inaction in the process of putting pressure on Russia.

The EU is dissatisfied with US policy towards Russia

According to anonymous sources, the conflict between Rubio and Callas occurred during a closed meeting of the Group of Seven.

The head of European diplomacy began to criticize US President Donald Trump's team for empty promises to increase pressure on the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Against this background, Kallas recalled that last year, during the G7 meeting, Rubio promised tougher US decisions against Russia if the Kremlin hindered peace talks to end the war.

A year has passed, and Russia has not budged. When will your patience run out? — Kallas asked Rubio. Share

However, according to insiders, this simple question provoked a wave of fury from the US Secretary of State.