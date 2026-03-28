"We will back down." Rubio and Callas clash over Ukraine
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Politics
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"We will back down." Rubio and Callas clash over Ukraine

The EU is dissatisfied with US policy towards Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas could not find common ground when discussing the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Kallas effectively accused the US of inaction in the process of putting pressure on Russia.

Points of attention

  • Kallas questioned Rubio on the effectiveness of US actions against Russia, leading to a sharp reply from Rubio and highlighting the strained relations between the US and the EU on Russian policy.
  • The incident reveals the ongoing challenges in transatlantic cooperation and coordination on addressing the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, raising concerns about the unity of Western allies in dealing with geopolitical crises.

The EU is dissatisfied with US policy towards Russia

According to anonymous sources, the conflict between Rubio and Callas occurred during a closed meeting of the Group of Seven.

The head of European diplomacy began to criticize US President Donald Trump's team for empty promises to increase pressure on the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Against this background, Kallas recalled that last year, during the G7 meeting, Rubio promised tougher US decisions against Russia if the Kremlin hindered peace talks to end the war.

A year has passed, and Russia has not budged. When will your patience run out? — Kallas asked Rubio.

However, according to insiders, this simple question provoked a wave of fury from the US Secretary of State.

"We are doing everything we can to stop the war. If you think you can do it better, go ahead. We will back down," Marco Rubio replied sharply, raising his voice.

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