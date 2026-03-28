Watch: Russia complains about massive attack from Ukraine

Powerful explosions rocked various regions of the aggressor country, Russia, last night. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the neutralization of 155 Ukrainian attack drones.

“Bavovna” in Russia on March 28 — what is known

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, last night, from 23:00 Moscow time on March 27 to 7:00 Moscow time on March 28, 155 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty.

The air battle took place over the territories:

Bryansk,

Leningradskaya,

Smolensk,

Belgorodskaya,

Kursk,

Povskaya,

Pskov,

Ryazanskaya,

Orlovskaya,

Tula,

Yaroslavskaya,

Novgorod regions,

Republic of Crimea,

Moscow region.

The Russian authorities traditionally do not disclose the number of Ukrainian drones that attacked its territory, so as not to admit the poor quality of their own air defense.

Amidst recent events, a video of the launch of Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles last night was published on social networks.

Telegram channels report that the Russian 220 kV Electrical Substation "Kafa", located near Feodosia, came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Moreover, there is information about the damage to another refinery in Yaroslavl. According to preliminary data, the tank/s are on fire.