Russian occupiers killed 3 people in Kryvyi Rih and Odessa
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Ukraine
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Russian occupiers killed 3 people in Kryvyi Rih and Odessa

State Emergency Service
Russia's attacks on Odessa and Kryvyi Rih - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

Last night, the Russian army struck Odessa twice and hit a maternity hospital: local authorities report casualties and injuries. In addition, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones: two people were killed.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities report on the tragic events, highlighting the impact on the communities and the need for immediate assistance and support.
  • The attacks in Odessa and Kryvyi Rih underscore the ongoing conflict and the devastating consequences faced by civilians in the region.

Russia's attacks on Odessa and Kryvyi Rih — what are the consequences?

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odessa Military Police, the Russian invaders struck the city's civilian infrastructure.

So, in the Primorsky district, they hit the roof of a maternity hospital building — the staff and patients managed to hide in a shelter.

It was also indicated that partial destruction was found between the fourth and fifth floors of a high-rise building, and in the private sector, the fire engulfed houses.

As of the morning of March 28, it has been officially confirmed that one person died in hospital as a result of their injuries.

According to Lysak, a total of 11 people were injured, including one child.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported on the current situation in Kryvyi Rih:

Two men were killed and two were wounded. These were the consequences of the enemy's morning attack on Kryvyi Rih.

He also added that damage was recorded at an industrial enterprise. Fires broke out there.

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