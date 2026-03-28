Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed three areas of concentration of Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy actions include numerous air strikes, the use of guided bombs and kamikaze drones, as well as attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the resilience and effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in defending their country against Russian aggression.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 28, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/28/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,294,470 (+1,300) people;

  • tanks — 11,812 (+4) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,297 (+10) units;

  • artillery systems — 38,936 (+73) units;

  • MLRS — 1,707 (+7) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 202,112 (+1,501) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 85,796 (+227) units;

  • special equipment — 4,105 (+5) units.

The defense forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 59 air strikes, dropping 228 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,269 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,567 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 67 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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