Merz predicts US defeat in Middle East war
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Merz predicts US defeat in Middle East war

Merz believes the US will be defeated
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to German leader Friedrich Merz, US President Donald Trump will not be able to destroy the Iranian regime within the framework of a war in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • Friedrich Merz suggests that the large-scale military operation against Iran by the US and Israel may not lead to the desired outcome and could end in failure.
  • Merz draws attention to the lack of de-escalation efforts in the region, raising concerns about the uncertain and potentially dangerous path the conflict is taking.

Merz believes the US will be defeated

According to the German Chancellor, what the US is doing now in the Middle East is not de-escalation or an attempt to reach a peaceful solution.

Merz draws the world's attention to the fact that this is a "large-scale escalation with an uncertain outcome.", пише Tagesshau.

"These are escalations that already pose a threat. Not just for those directly affected, but for all of us," the German leader complained.

Moreover, Friedrich Merz does not hide that he has doubts about the US's commitment to destroying the Iranian regime, as originally planned.

Is regime change really the goal? If that is the goal, I don't believe they will achieve it. Such attempts have mostly ended in failure.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

According to the German leader, the large-scale military operation by the US and Israel against Iran is only gaining momentum, so it is not worth counting on its completion at this time.

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