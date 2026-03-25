Trump promises to make Iran "hell" if it does not admit defeat in war
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Politics
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Trump promises to make Iran "hell" if it does not admit defeat in war

Levitt
Читати українською

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said the US would hit Iran "harder than ever" if Tehran did not admit defeat in the war.

Points of attention

  • President Trump is prepared to stir up 'hell' in response to Tehran's behavior and promises strong strikes if Iran does not admit defeat.
  • White House spokesperson emphasizes that US will hit Iran harder than ever and warns of severe consequences if Iran refuses to acknowledge military defeat.

US will strike Iran harder than ever — White House

Levitt said US President Donald Trump prefers peace over military action, but warned that Tehran would face "hell" if it refused to admit defeat.

If Iran does not recognize the realities of today — if it does not understand that it has suffered a military defeat and will continue to suffer it — President Trump will ensure that Iran is hit harder than ever before…President Trump is not bluffing; he is ready to raise hell. Iran must not miscalculate again.

She also assured that fuel and gas prices will decrease immediately after the end of the US operation in Iran.

The statements from Trump's spokeswoman came amid reports that Washington hopes to hold a round of talks with Iran to end the war this coming weekend, March 28-29.

It is known that the US has submitted a "15-point list", which are actually Washington's demands for an end to the war. The list includes demands for restrictions on the weapons that Iran may possess and a clause on the cessation of support for proxy forces in the region. Iran is also required to accept the existence of Israel.

On the eve of the meeting, Trump said that the United States was "talking" about Iran and that Tehran "would like to make a deal."

At the same time, a number of Iranian media outlets published comments by an unnamed senior official from Tehran that Iran would not accept Trump's "15 points" and was still determined to determine for itself when and on what terms to end the war.

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