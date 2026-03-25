Iran has made tough demands to Trump to start negotiations
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Politics
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Iran has made tough demands to Trump to start negotiations

What Iran demands from Trump
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, official Tehran is ready to start peace talks with the United States to end the war in the Middle East. However, the Iranian regime wants US leader Donald Trump to fulfill several specific demands first.

Points of attention

  • Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan are attempting to mediate negotiations between Washington and Tehran, but no progress has been made so far.
  • The preservation of Iran's nuclear program without restrictions is one of the key demands by Tehran, further complicating the situation.

What Iran demands from Trump

According to anonymous sources, official Tehran insists on the closure of American military bases in the Persian Gulf countries, as well as the payment of reparations.

Moreover, the Iranian authorities are demanding a change in the shipping regime in the Strait of Hormuz.

The country wants to charge a fee for the passage of ships, similar to the practice in the Suez Canal.

Other demands include a complete lifting of sanctions, guarantees of a cessation of hostilities and Israeli strikes on Iran's ally Hezbollah, as well as the preservation of Iran's nuclear program without restrictions.

Insiders point out that Tehran's list of demands includes as many as 15 points.

Donald Trump's team considers such conditions unrealistic, which means that there is no talk of starting peace talks yet.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan have already offered the parties the services of mediators.

They are actively trying to persuade Washington and Tehran to organize negotiations within the next 48 hours, but so far without success.

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