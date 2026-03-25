Iran rejects US proposals to end war — insiders

The Iranian leadership has rejected a US proposal with a "framework" for a potential agreement to end the war.
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- Iran has rejected a US proposal for a potential agreement to end the war, emphasizing its own conditions for ceasing hostilities.
- The Iranian leadership is resolute in not submitting to US dictates and is determined to defend itself until its demands are met.
Iran insists on its own terms for ending the war
This was reported by Iranian Press TV, citing an unnamed senior official from Tehran.
According to the interlocutor, the Iranian leadership "will not allow Trump to dictate conditions."
Iran will end the war when it chooses to do so and when its own conditions are met, the unnamed official said, adding that Iran is determined to continue to defend itself and strike "serious blows" until its demands are met.
The interlocutor also said that the American side initiated contacts through various diplomatic channels.
He called the demands put forward in the "15 points" "excessive and disconnected from reality with US failures on the battlefield."
The Iranian Fars news agency, quoted in American media, also received a comment from an unnamed official in Tehran, which said that Iran would not agree to such ceasefire terms and "sees no point in starting such a process with those who violated the agreements," and that Tehran wants to "achieve its strategic goals" before agreeing to an end to the war.
Iranian media reports 5 conditions from Iran to end the war:
A complete cessation of "aggression and killings" by the enemy.
Concrete guarantees that war will no longer be imposed on Iran.
War reparations are guaranteed and clearly defined.
An end to the war on all fronts, including all resistance groups in the region.
International recognition and guarantees of Iran's sovereign authority over the Strait of Hormuz.
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