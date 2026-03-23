Iran threatens to completely block the Strait of Hormuz
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World
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Iran threatens to completely block the Strait of Hormuz

Hormuz
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Source:  The Guardian

Tehran threatens to lay sea mines and completely block the entire Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz in particular if the US and its allies try to attack Iran's coast.

Points of attention

  • Tehran threatens to lay sea mines and completely block the Strait of Hormuz if attacked by the US and its allies, disrupting international trade in the Persian Gulf.
  • A blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could have serious consequences on maritime transportation and trade routes, potentially impacting global economy.

Iran threatens to mine the Strait of Hormuz

Any attempt by the enemy to attack the Iranian coast or islands, in accordance with standard military practice, will result in the mining of all access routes and lines of communication in the Persian Gulf with various types of sea mines.

This was announced by the Iranian government.

Tehran added that in this case, the entire Persian Gulf would be in a situation similar to the Strait of Hormuz for a long time, and would be practically blocked, and responsibility for all consequences would lie with the aggressor countries.

It is noted that Iran previously allowed some friendly countries, including China, India, and Pakistan, to use the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of their ships.

The statement came amid media reports of US plans to occupy or blockade the strategically important Iranian island of Kharg in order to force Tehran to reopen the vital waterway.

"Freedom of navigation cannot exist without freedom of trade. Respect both values, or expect neither," Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi concluded.

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