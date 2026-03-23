Iran threatens to completely block the Strait of Hormuz

Tehran threatens to lay sea mines and completely block the entire Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz in particular if the US and its allies try to attack Iran's coast.

Iran threatens to mine the Strait of Hormuz

Any attempt by the enemy to attack the Iranian coast or islands, in accordance with standard military practice, will result in the mining of all access routes and lines of communication in the Persian Gulf with various types of sea mines.

This was announced by the Iranian government.

Tehran added that in this case, the entire Persian Gulf would be in a situation similar to the Strait of Hormuz for a long time, and would be practically blocked, and responsibility for all consequences would lie with the aggressor countries. Share

It is noted that Iran previously allowed some friendly countries, including China, India, and Pakistan, to use the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of their ships.

The statement came amid media reports of US plans to occupy or blockade the strategically important Iranian island of Kharg in order to force Tehran to reopen the vital waterway.