Zelenskyy named the main difficulty of peace talks with the US and Russia
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Politics
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Zelenskyy named the main difficulty of peace talks with the US and Russia

Zelenskyy revealed the reason for the slowdown in the peace process
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

As Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky admitted, peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States are progressing so slowly because only official Kyiv is ready for real meetings and decisions.

Points of attention

  • The slow pace of negotiations has led to a feeling of mediation for Ukraine rather than a direct party to the conflict, indicating the complexities involved in the peace talks.
  • Efforts are ongoing to bridge the gap and facilitate real meetings and decisions to advance the peace process and resolve the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskyy revealed the reason for the slowdown in the peace process

According to the head of state, his team maintains contact with the administration of US President Donald Trump on a daily basis.

Our negotiating team is talking to its counterparts. But, nevertheless, we have this difficulty. The feeling is that we are mediators in this process, not a party to the war. Why? Because we are ready to meet anywhere — preferably in a trilateral format. But the American side can only meet in America, and Russia can meet anywhere, but not in America.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader explained that this situation arose due to the war in the Middle East.

The first thing is that Donald Trump's team does not travel outside the United States due to security measures.

The negotiating team is not going abroad. We are working to ensure that the meetings take place, that they take place in Europe — Turkey, Switzerland — or anywhere. We are ready. And in the Middle East too,” Zelenskyy stressed.

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