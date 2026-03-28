Zelenskyy named the main difficulty of peace talks with the US and Russia

As Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky admitted, peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States are progressing so slowly because only official Kyiv is ready for real meetings and decisions.
Points of attention
- The slow pace of negotiations has led to a feeling of mediation for Ukraine rather than a direct party to the conflict, indicating the complexities involved in the peace talks.
- Efforts are ongoing to bridge the gap and facilitate real meetings and decisions to advance the peace process and resolve the ongoing conflict.
Zelenskyy revealed the reason for the slowdown in the peace process
According to the head of state, his team maintains contact with the administration of US President Donald Trump on a daily basis.
The Ukrainian leader explained that this situation arose due to the war in the Middle East.
The first thing is that Donald Trump's team does not travel outside the United States due to security measures.
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