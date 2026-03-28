Zelenskyy named the main difficulty of peace talks with the US and Russia

As Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky admitted, peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States are progressing so slowly because only official Kyiv is ready for real meetings and decisions.

Zelenskyy revealed the reason for the slowdown in the peace process

According to the head of state, his team maintains contact with the administration of US President Donald Trump on a daily basis.

Our negotiating team is talking to its counterparts. But, nevertheless, we have this difficulty. The feeling is that we are mediators in this process, not a party to the war. Why? Because we are ready to meet anywhere — preferably in a trilateral format. But the American side can only meet in America, and Russia can meet anywhere, but not in America. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader explained that this situation arose due to the war in the Middle East.

The first thing is that Donald Trump's team does not travel outside the United States due to security measures.