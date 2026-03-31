According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump is pressuring Ukraine for territorial concessions and demanding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from its own territories in order to end the war. However, this is not a way out of the current situation.
Points of attention
- Zelensky criticizes the idea that the only way to stop Russian aggression is by withdrawing Ukrainian troops from their own territories.
- The issue raises questions about the true intentions of Trump's team and the impact of their proposed approach on Ukraine's sovereignty and security.
Zelensky does not support Trump's approach
The head of state does not hide that he is really worried right now.
Volodymyr Zelensky is concerned that after the war in the Middle East ends, he will renew pressure on Ukraine to agree to territorial concessions to Russia.
According to the Ukrainian leader, Donald Trump's team sees no other way to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin than "withdrawing Ukrainian troops from our territory."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is concerned that no one really assesses the danger of such a decision for Ukraine's security.
By the way, a week ago, the head of state announced that the States were offering Kyiv their security guarantees only in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the unoccupied part of Donbas.
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