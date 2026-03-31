Zelenskyy warned that Iran may be preparing for a ground operation

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy carefully analyzed Iran's recent actions during the war in the Middle East and concluded that the regime may be actively preparing for a ground operation in one form or another. He has already warned Kyiv's allies in the region about this.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the negative impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on countries like Ukraine and stresses the need for global attention.
- The easing of sanctions and growing economic strength in Russia pose additional challenges for Ukraine's security according to Zelenskyy.
What to expect from Iran next — Zelensky's forecast
As the President of Ukraine noted, he set an example for allies in the Middle East.
Zelensky drew attention to a video showing Iran attacking a helicopter in Iraq using FPV drones.
According to the head of state, the FPV is the experience of the aggressor country Russia, which it shared with Iran.
Zelenskyy voiced the assumption that a long-term war in the Middle East is very beneficial to Putin himself, and not to the countries located in this region.
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