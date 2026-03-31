Zelenskyy warned that Iran may be preparing for a ground operation

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy carefully analyzed Iran's recent actions during the war in the Middle East and concluded that the regime may be actively preparing for a ground operation in one form or another. He has already warned Kyiv's allies in the region about this.

What to expect from Iran next — Zelensky's forecast

As the President of Ukraine noted, he set an example for allies in the Middle East.

Zelensky drew attention to a video showing Iran attacking a helicopter in Iraq using FPV drones.

Why FPV drones? Russia and Ukraine use these drones on the battlefield — only on the battlefield. They usually have a radius of 10 to 20 kilometers and create “no-go zones.” I said, “Look at this very carefully. I think if they start using FPV drones, it could mean they are preparing for a ground operation of some kind.” Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the FPV is the experience of the aggressor country Russia, which it shared with Iran.

Zelenskyy voiced the assumption that a long-term war in the Middle East is very beneficial to Putin himself, and not to the countries located in this region.